LAFAYETTE, La. - A federal judge sentenced Holden Matthews Monday to 25 years in prison for the three church fires he set in St. Landry Parish.
Matthews pleaded guilty to the fires in both state and federal court.
He did get 18 months credit for time he already has served, and Judge Robert Summerhays asked the Bureau of Prisons to ensure he is placed in a facility near his family, and that he receives substance abuse counseling and mental health treatment.
Matthews admitted that, between March 26 and April 4, 2019, he intentionally set fire to Greater Union, Mt. Pleasant and St. Mary Baptist Churches with predominantly African-American congregations.
He pleaded guilty in federal court to one count using fire to commit a felony and three counts intentional damage to religious property. The latter charges are what is known as the Church Arson Prevention Act. He faced a minimum of 10 years in prison, and a maximum of 70 years.
In state court, he pleaded guilty to two counts simple arson, one count aggravated arson and three counts of hate crimes. The federal judge said that Matthews may serve his state sentence at the same time as his federal sentence.
Sentencing on the state charges has not been set.
Summerhays stated in court that the fires Matthews set destroyed each of the church buildings. Matthews then admitted to setting the fires because of the religious character of these buildings, in an effort to raise his profile as a “Black Metal” musician by copying similar crimes committed in Norway in the 1990s.