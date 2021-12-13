SHREVEPORT, La. - The DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City could be back up and open in the next 60 days now voters in St. Tammany Parish have rejected the opening of a casino.
The resolution calling for the vote for a new gambling hall in Slidell said the Bossier City facility would have to be reopened 60 days after the election in order for the company holding the license to be able to keep that license.
Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns told 710 KEEL radio Monday he will have a conversation with the owners of DiamondJacks about their plan, but he does anticipate they will do whatever it takes to open back up in Bossier City.
Johns said DiamondJacks has 2 options:
1. Reopen the Bossier City casino
2. Relinquish the license back to the state
Johns said they can not sell the license. He says "we can not let the license stay dormant. It's been dormant for over a year now."
He also said "I anticipate they will reopen DiamondJacks. The board may give them a little more time than the 60 days to get back up and going."
If DiamondJacks relinquishes the license, the state would then take applications for someone else to hold that license.
Johns said "in my initial conversation with DiamondJacks a few weeks ago, they indicated they would reopen in Bossier if the referendum failed. But they would have to have a full blown casino with slot machines, table games and amenities. They must have a viable casino."
The resolution on the proposed move of the DiamondJacks license to south Louisiana had a strict requirement for what would happen if voters in the Slidell area rejected the gambling proposal.