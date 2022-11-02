MANDEVILLE, La - St. Timothy on the Northshore, one of the largest United Methodist Church congregations in Louisiana, has voted to leave the denomination, which has been roiled for years by tensions between traditionalists and progressives that have been pulling apart the nation's second-largest Protestant denomination.
Among other issues, the denomination's 6.2 million members have been at odds over whether the church should ordain gay clergy and perform same-sex marriages, something that traditionalists oppose. Neither are currently allowed, but a number of more conservative congregations have voted to leave.
Sunday night, 858 members of the Mandeville congregation, which has about 6,000 members, voted to disaffiliate with the denomination. The vote as 789-69, according to an item on the church's website.
The next step is a Nov. 12 special session of the Louisiana Annual Conference that is being held for the sole purpose of approving the churches that want to disaffiliate. Their departures become official at year's end.
Read more on churches leaving UMC from our news partner The New Orleans Advocate.