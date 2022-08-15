SHREVEPORT, La. -- 28-year-old woman from Princeton has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville over the weekend, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release.
The incident was reported to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. on Friday. Detectives said Wendy Bertrand stabbed her boyfriend in the arm during an argument involving her boyfriend's sister then took off before deputies arrived at the scene. Patrol deputies later found Bertrand at a nearby gas station, while her boyfriend was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Detectives arrested Bertrand Saturday. She was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on one count of aggravated battery.