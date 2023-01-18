NATCHITOCHES, La. – Two stabbings and a vehicle pursuit have kept Natchitoches police busy in recent days.
Police arrested two in connection with the separate stabbings. The first happened Thursday on Dixie Street and the second Friday on Fairgrounds Road, according to information the Police Department released this week.
Mary Joe Howard, 18, of Natchitoches, was arrested late Friday night on a charge of aggravated battery with domestic violence for the stabbing on Fairgrounds Road. She’s accused of stabbing a man at an apartment.
The victim was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and was later transferred to another hospital for additional treatment.
On Thursday, Johnny Price, 63, of Natchitoches, was charged with aggravated battery with domestic violence for the stabbing at a home in the 1400 block of Dixie Street.
The victim was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and was later released.
Price was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
The vehicle pursuit was reported Saturday night and resulted in the arrest of Antonio Thomas, 19, on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of stolen property.
Officers and deputies to ACTION (Addressing Criminal Trends by Involving our Neighborhoods) attempted to stop the driver of a vehicle on Texas Street for a noise violation. The driver sped away at a high rate of speed.
The chase went through several neighborhoods before the driver stopped on West Lakeshore Drive. Five people bailed from the car with officers in pursuit.
Thomas was caught near Myrtle Drive and booked into the detention center. A 9mm handgun and .223 AR-15 rifle were recovered in the arrest.
The new ACTION patrols began this month. The unit is composed of Natchitoches police officers and Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies who are primarily tasked with locating and arresting the individuals responsible for the recent increase in shootings this year.
ACTION will also focus on other criminal activity such as felony warrants, burglaries, street level narcotics, violent crimes against citizens and other offenses affecting the quality of life in Natchitoches.