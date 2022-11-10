SHREVEPORT, La. -- The developer for a new baseball stadium is looking for the city's next power hitter. That's the player to be named later in the runoff election for mayor.
About a month after announcing the plan with Mayor Adrian Perkins, the president of REV Entertainment came back to Shreveport to pitch the project to both candidates in the runoff, Tom Arceneaux and Greg Tarver.
"The only way this works is as a public-private partnership. We would never want to enter into a community where we didn't have a partnership with the city."
Last month when Perkins announced the project along with Decker, the mayor dodged when asked how much public money would be used. Decker says a mix of public and private money could be raised. And he echoes what Perkins said.
"We're still prepared to pay a long term lease on the facility to operate the cost, and our project will drive the revenues that will create sales tax and increase the value of properties, that will generate revenue to pay off the debt service," Decker said.
Decker plans to develop other properties in addition to the stadium and multi-use venue.
"Things like like a hotel. We think that that can be a tremendous asset to the local hospitals, to visiting teams, to the Mudbugs, to fans coming in for games, to teams visiting and for games. And a restaurant type concept that also gives folks an opportunity to come early for a ballgame or stay late after the ballgame," he said.
Arceneaux, the Republican candidate for mayor, said of Decker's plan, "It's an interesting concept from a legitimate company that needs further discussion."
But Arceneaux says he's hesitant to commit the city to a bond project to pay for it.
Tarver, a Democrat, characterized it as an introductory meeting.
"I don't have any feelings one way or the other about it yet. But this city doesn't have $70 million to build it."
The exact price tag on the stadium is not set yet, as it's still in design stage.
Decker says the city could utilize private contributions along with public money for the stadium.
Decker says if it's built on the fairgrounds, he'd like it close to Hirsch Coliseum, where the Mudbugs hockey team plays, and Independence Stadium.
He's confident that REV Entertainment, which partners with the MLB's Texas Rangers and others, can lure an independent league pro baseball team to Shreveport in a new stadium.
Decker says independent league baseball is much more advanced than it was when the Shreveport-Bossier Captains played in such a league, before abandoning Fair Grounds Field after the 2011 season. The stadium is set to be demolished.
Decker and Perkins have said that building new is wiser than renovating Fair Grounds Field, which opened in 1986. It was the home of the Shreveport Captains, which won multiple Texas League AA championships in the 1990's.