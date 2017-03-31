MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) Derrick Stafford has been sentenced to 40 years for manslaughter and 15 years for attempted manslaughter.
Stafford, the part-time Ward 2 city marshal convicted last week of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter for the shooting death of Jeremy Mardis, 6, and the shooting of his father, Chris Few, was sentenced on Friday.
Mardis and Few were shot in November 2015 as city marshals attempted to pull Few over. Stafford was indicted for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, but a jury found him guilty of lesser charges.
The trial for Norris Greenhouse, Jr., the other city marshal facing the same charges that Stafford was indicted for, will head to trial in June.