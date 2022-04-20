SHREVEPORT, La. -- In 2021, Shreveport shattered the homicide record, bringing the grim realization that gun violence is out of control in the city.
A support group of women directly impacted by the deadly violence recently came together to discuss plans to come alongside families fighting to find closure. None of these women ever imagined they'd be standing together and talking about their loss.
“God brought us together to support each other,” said Vickie Britton
In the depths of despair, she and other family members of homicide victims know they weren't alone in their walk.
“People don't understand murder. What you go through and what you feel after your loved one has been taken from you,” said Bridgette Rattler.
Bridget rattler lost her sister Natalie to gun violence in 2014.
“It’s not gonna go away anytime soon. In order to help, we help and we comfort one another,” Rattler said.
At this point no one has ever been convicted in her sister’s death.
“It's been eight years since my sister’s murder and it still consumes me daily,” Rattler said.
Wendy Benjamin lost not one but two sons to gun violence. Leatrick “Kool Breeze” Benjamin was killed in 2016. It was deemed a case of "wrong place wrong time,” according to investigators.
So far, no arrests have been made in that case either.
But her pain started years before that. Her son, Cordovious Benjamin, was murdered in 2008 by a friend. Jerxavier Lane was convicted of the crime.
“They say you are so strong. I might look strong, but if they could go in the inside, Lord have mercy,” Wendy Benjamin said.
For Wendy Benjamin and many of the other ladies in this circle, every day feels different.
“I am waiting to cross over with them. I can't enjoy anything. I don't enjoy anything. I go to work, and I come home. My world is just upside down,” said Wendy Benjamin.
That's why they've learned to lean on each other.
“Mine is 2008 so it has been 13 years,” Vickie Britton said.
She lost her daughter Tavia Sills to gun violence in 2008. The teenager was pregnant when she was killed by her ex-boyfriend Marcus Taylor.
“They think after the repast and everyone goes home after that the phone calls stop. And you don't have support. We want to be a group where you can call me or anyone of us and we have that empathy,” said Rattler.
Now these ladies are opening their circle to anyone hurting, including Sharen Johnson, who lost her teenage son, Clinton Johnson – known as Three -- in October.
“Every time I close my eyes it’s gotten better. But when I close my eyes I see him laying there, telling me, ‘Mama,’ but I don't know what he is saying,” Sharen Johnson said.
She is still waiting on closure and justice since her son’s case remains unsolved.
“We have to stand together because others who haven't been where we have been. They will never understand no matter how much we talk to them about it. No matter how much we cry about it,” Vickie Britton said.
And now even when the tough days come, none of these women are standing alone.
If you know anything about the unsolved cases, call Shreveport police.
The women will hold their next support group meeting at 6 p.m. May 5 at Western Hills Baptist Church. Anyone who believes they can benefit from their group discussion is welcomed.