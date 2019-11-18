BATON ROUGE, La. -- The State of Louisiana on Monday activated ESF-17, its cybersecurity team, to respond to an attempted ransomware attack that is affecting some state servers.
Monday morning, the Division of Administration’s Office of Technology Services identified a cybersecurity threat that affected some, but not all, state servers. OTS immediately initiated its security protocols and, out of an abundance of caution, took state servers down, which impacted many state agencies’ e-mail, websites and other online applications.
The service interruption was due to OTS’ aggressive response to prevent additional infection of state servers and not due to the attempted ransomware attack. Online services and email started to come back online this afternoon, though full service restoration may take several days.
OTS has confirmed that this attempted ransomware attack is similar to the ransomware targeted at local school districts and government entities across the country this summer. There is no anticipated data loss and the state did not pay a ransom.
Louisiana State Police and several federal agencies are investigating this attempted ransomware attack.
Louisiana’s ESF-17 team consists of leaders from OTS, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security, LSP, the Louisiana National Guard and other cybersecurity experts.
“No one is immune to these attempted cyber attacks, which is why Governor Edwards’ has focused on building Louisiana’s cybersecurity capabilities,” Jay Dardenne, commissioner of administration, said. “Our experts train and prepare for these types of incidents and have been successful in mitigating similar issues in the past, including this summer when our teams successfully brought services back online following the cyber attack on local schools. We have confidence in our cyber safeguards, capabilities and personnel and we are working to bring as many online services back online as quickly as we can.”