BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana added 10,200 jobs between August and September, and gains in New Orleans accounted for much of the increase.
The additional jobs helped the state's unemployment rate once again tie the record low of 3.5%
There were 1.93 million non-farm jobs in September, according to preliminary figures released Friday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. That's up from 1.92 million in August. The figures are not seasonally adjusted.
Shreveport-Bossier City added 400 jobs in September, while Lake Charles and Monroe increased 300 and the number of jobs in Hammond was unchanged. Houma-Thibodaux lost 400 jobs and Alexandria was down by 100.
