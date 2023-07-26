ARCADIA, La. -- Arcadia Mayor O’Landis Millican and the Town of Arcadia are being given the opportunity to continue to correct findings in an investigative audit released in May.
Among the findings was the budget deficit of $677,000 in the general fund budget and $871,000 in the other governmental funds category must be balanced. In fact, Sen. W. Jay Luneau, chairman of the Louisiana Legislative Audit Advisory Council, encouraged them to do so in a meeting in Baton Rouge Tuesday. Millican, town attorney Sean Crain and Mayor Pro Tempore Melanie Monroe attended the meeting.
“We want to really encourage you to get some help,” Luneau said to Millican, Crain and Monroe. “Make sure the deficit is your top priority and paying back those federal dollars (American Rescue Plan Act).”
According to the investigative audit, as a result of the approximate $757,000 paid to two vendors, the budget deficit increased by about $127,000 from the general fund and the deficit increased approximately $65,000 in other governmental funds.
Luneau encouraged them to use the resources at their disposal, which includes the legislative auditor’s office as well as the Louisiana Municipal Association.
One of the biggest issues with some advisory council members was the approximate $451,000 spent on tree, stump and debris removal, and maintenance and repairs for town property, but mainly the fact that there were no contracts with either of the two vendors mentioned in the audit.
Kevin Kelley, with the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office, the senior investigative auditor on the Town of Arcadia’s case, went through each finding and answered questions as he could.
“There were no contract for us to evaluate the consistency of the pricing and so forth,” Kelley said.
Luneau said municipalities could procure services without a bid in certain situations, and it may be “OK” to do on an emergency basis, “but you still have to have a contract. If the emergency is drastic enough that you have to do it right away, the contract is kind of after the fact, but still we have to have that documentation.”
“My question is that,” Rep. Barbara Freiburg, proxy for Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, said. “Was there a reason for not having a contract for this work?”
Millican said at the time he was not aware the town needed to have contracts with vendors for services provided to the town.
He went on to answer Freiburg’s question, saying when the work was performed, the invoice amounts were smaller, and the town does make sure private contractors have liability insurance.
“I worked under the Town of Arcadia with (the late) Mayor (Eugene) Smith, for four years before becoming the mayor, and I served right alongside of him,” Millican said. “It was one of those things where I saw him do it that way, so I thought that was the right way to do it, and then the legislative auditors told us we were doing it wrong.”
“Two vendors did this $1 million worth of work, and there was no contract?” asked Freiburg.
“Yes ma’am,” Millican answered.
As discussion took place, it became clear that with education through the LLA’s CLGE program, many of the findings could be eradicated. Luneau talked about those findings, such as procedure on when, how and where to deal with budget notices, passing ordinances to adopt a budget and publishing meetings and notices in a timely manner. Luneau also expressed the importance of passing a budget before the end of their fiscal year, which runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 of each year.
Millican said part of the reason for some of these findings was lack of recordkeeping. He said the town hired a new town clerk and since then, recordkeeping has improved. Also, work sessions have been cut out completely with only special called meetings being held outside of the town’s monthly meeting. The public notices and agendas are done by Crain.
“We created a finance and budget committee to discuss different things such as the deficit reduction plan as well as when to pass the budget,” he said. “We have deficits, but I don’t think they’re that high. I’d have to check with our outside CPA and town clerk. We do have deficits, but I wouldn’t assume they’re $800 and something thousand.”
“This is one of those things that we cannot have,” Luneau said. “You have to have the money and account for every penny.”
Luneau said that if in fact the town is addressing the issues in the audit, it goes a long way with the advisory council’s willingness to work with them.
“There are a lot of other folks that are going to be looking into this too, and you’re going to need to satisfy their concerns,” Luneau continued.
Crain said although he took an “easier” stance as the town attorney in the beginning, since the investigative audit, he’s taken a more proactive role in the town’s legal affairs to help the town stay on track with the Local Governmental Budgeting Act.
“After meeting with Mr. Kelley and his staff, I took a more proactive approach,” Crain said. “At that point, before any meeting, the mayor would call me and let me know if we had a special meeting, and I would get the agendas out following the open meetings laws.”
He continued by saying that he’s using resources with the LMA, and sometimes with the official journal running once per week, it puts the town at a scheduling disadvantage. He also said he and the mayor are working to hit the benchmarks as required by state law.
Luneau closed by saying the LLA as well as LMA and other resources are available to help Arcadia get back on the right track.
“I think it’s admirable that you’ve acknowledged these shortcomings and that you’re working to try to fix them,” Luneau said.
No action was taken, and the advisory council will continue to track the Town of Arcadia’s progress.