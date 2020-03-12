SHREVEPORT, La. - Christus Health Shreveport-Bossier confirmed that it treated a patient who tested positive for covid-19 at Christus Highland Medical Center in Shreveport.
Dr. Martha Whyte with the Louisiana Department of Public Health told KTBS there is only one presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Caddo Parish. This means, the SWEPCO worker with covid-19 is this patient.
Out of respect for the patient's privacy and to avoid violating HIPPA guidelines Dr. Whyte and the CEO of Christus Health Shreveport-Bossier, Dr. Steen Trawick, could only share so much.
First, the patient is a man. They say, he doesn't have a recent travel history including in the U.S. He was swabbed for the virus at the hospital and was released.
His swab was sent to Baton Rouge and tested. It came back positive. The CDC is now doing a second test to confirm this. An investigation is underway to figure out how the man contracted the virus.
KTBS was told his family, patients, and hospital staff were not exposed. Anyone who came in contact with him will be notified. Dr. Whyte said she understands people may be getting mixed messages about the severity of the virus. She wants people to stay calm, learn the facts, and adhere to advice.
"If you don't take it seriously that's when you're going to have a lot of elderly and a lot of people with a lot of serious illnesses become very sick and perhaps die, and that's the last thing we want to see. So, while most of us won't get very sick, we need to make sure we don't get sick at all so we protect those that can't afford to get sick," said Dr. Whyte.
Dr. Trawick said, Christus is ready to handle more cases of the virus if they need to.
He stressed the Highland Medical Center is open and safe.
“We had this incident that happened, patient came in, was taken good care of and has gone home. We're going to continue to do exactly what we always do. We're going to take care of sick patients” said Dr. Trawick.