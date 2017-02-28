A former Caddo school system employee accused of stealing more than a quarter million dollars remains in jailed today as he awaits prosecution on theft and forgery charges.
Brandon Terrell Lewis was arrested a month ago after the Caddo Sheriff's Office got a tip that a business credit card was being used to buy gift cards, car parts and building materials for personal use.
Now a state audit has been released saying there were not enough internal controls in the school system.
According to the 191 page report by the legislative auditor the thefts occurred over a two year period, from September 2014 to October 2016 and that should have raised a red flag.
It says the school system was not effective in making sure spending is necessary, documented and approved.
The audit lists recommendations to tighten up their record keeping.
School system officials say they've already addressed the problem.
They released this statement:
"Upon an investigation by the district's internal auditors, Mr. Lewis was terminated from employment and safeguards were put into place to protect against any such action taking place again."
Those safeguards include more oversight of purchases and revoking the cards of employees who don't submit proper documentation for what they're buying.
Lewis remains jailed under $75,000 bond. He has not been arraigned.
The school board has filed a claim with its insurance to try to recover the money Lewis is accused of stealing.
