BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Education may have violated state rules when it paid $486,050 for two emergency contracts without first obtaining approval from the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, according to an audit released Monday morning.
One of the contracts went to a firm led by a former top official of the East Baton Rouge Parish school district.
The audit stems from a request by BESE last November.
The report says the Louisiana Administrative Code requires approval by BESE for professional and consulting services contracts of more than $50,000.
