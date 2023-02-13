BATON ROUGE, La. -- The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office on Monday released findings in audits performed of four area governing agencies.
A synopsis of each one follows. Click the link to read the full audit.
The independent auditor found that an accounts payable check totaling $5,191.04 made out to the sheriff did not have appropriate supporting documentation.
On May 26, the sheriff asked the chief civil deputy to reissue a paycheck he had received on Jan. 21, 2022, and cashed. In their response, sheriff’s office officials said the sheriff had cashed the January payroll check in anticipation of a personal expense that did not occur and wanted to return the funds to his bank account but did not want to deposit currency.
The sheriff gave the civil deputy currency in the same amount of the payroll check and asked for the new check to be written, not realizing this would cause an internal control problem or be viewed as a check lacking appropriate documentation.
"There was never any intent to do anything that could be considered in inappropriate. To prevent any such actions from occurring in the future, the sheriff and staff have re-enforced a clear prohibition on any check, to anyone, from being prepared without clear supporting documentation, and under no circumstances can a transaction such as this one be allowed to take place again," according to the sheriff's office's response.
"Sheriff Edwards acknowledges with a new perspective his error in attempting to fix something that at first glance seemed so simple," the response states.
In his report, the independent auditor noted that the principal of Many Junior High School was arrested and charged with using the school’s credit card for personal expenditures. The charges, which totaled $4,411, occurred between August 2021 and January 2022.
The potential misuse of school funds was discovered through the School Board’s internal control procedures. The principal is no longer employed by the district.
In its response, the School Board said its policies were effective in discovering the inappropriate credit charges. And as additional measure, the School Board has instituted an internal audit function whereby each campus is visited each semester and a review is conducted of their school activity fund which includes credit card statements. A written report is then sent to the superintendent and school principal.
In his report, the independent auditor noted that Christopher Dillard, a city street department employee, was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with felony theft. The individual, who is no longer employed by the city, is believed to have charged $8,727 worth of fuel to the city’s fuel purchase card between Sept. 3, 2021, and July 15.
The case was ongoing as of the date of the report.
City officials said in a response that internal controls did detect the theft. The city will consider additional controls where feasible to make sure it doesn't happen again. Also, the city will ensure fuel cards are collected from terminated employees prior to termination.
The independent auditor noted in his report that the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office had charged the then-mayor of Mooringsport – William Chester Coffman – with one count of public contract fraud. The investigation was conducted by the Louisiana State Police.
The audit report had one finding. The auditor found that the village lacked adequate segregation of duties for its accounting and financial functions.
Coffman's case is pending prosecution. His next court appearance is in April.