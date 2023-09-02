SHREVEPORT, La. - Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Despite the constant demand, there's often a shortage of available units.
The U.S. requires 29,000 units of blood every single day.
The average donor can only provide 18 units of blood per year. Blood donations are crucial in emergencies like car accidents and shootings where victims are in critical condition. A single patient can use up to 100 units of blood within just a few hours.
Governor John Bel Edwards, along with 35 other governors, have proclaimed Monday, Sept. 4, to be national Blood Donation Day. It's an effort to replenish the blood supply before hurricane season hits Louisiana.
Blood cannot be manufactured. It must be donated by individuals willing to make a difference, and one donor can save up to three lives.
Currently, Lifeshare only has a three day supply of blood stocked, and it takes a couple of days to process new donations.
The time is now to help replenish the Louisiana blood supply. You can make a difference on Monday by finding a blood center or mobile donation site in your zip code by clicking the link here.