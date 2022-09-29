NEW BOSTON, Texas – After 12 days of testimony, the first-degree murder trial of Taylor Parker wrapped up Thursday with the state resting its case and the defense calling no witnesses.
Parker, 27, waived her right to take the stand.
She is charged in the Oct. 9, 2020 murder of Reagan Hancock, 21, and the fetal abduction and kidnapping of her unborn daughter. Parker has pleaded not guilty.
At day's end, the defense moved for an acquittal of the capital murder charge since kidnapping of the baby enhances the murder to capital murder which carries the death penalty. The defense attorney argued the Texas penal code on kidnapping requires a fetus to be born alive. He contended the fetus was not alive and breathing and therefore was not kidnapped.
The prosecution struck down the argument by saying the baby was born alive. Prosecutors said the baby Parker cut from Hancock's womb and had with her when she was arrested had been breathing before being pronounced dead later at the hospital in Idabel, Okla.
The judge denied the defense’s request after reviewing the indictment.
Both sides will return to court Monday morning to present their closing arguments to the jury. If Parker is convicted as charged, the trial moves into the penalty phase to determine if she will be sentenced to death.
Earlier in the day, jurors heard testimony from Parker's former boyfriend, Wade Griffin. He said her many stories were believable because she backed them up. But he now knows her information, including a claim she was pregnant, was faked.
Griffin, 37, testified that he met Parker at a rodeo in 2019 and in just a short time her lies began. She said she was due an inheritance and millions of dollars in oil and gas royalties.
Parker corroborated her stories through made-up characters and by using a spoof phone numbers to text Griffin. He said communication was only through emails and texts. His attempt to reach any of the people because his calls only went to voicemail.
But Griffin admitted to jurors he believed what Parker was telling him because she provided screenshots of documents, emails and explanations to prove her point. Griffin testified that even friends and family members believed the lies Parker told.
But money problems developed when Griffin said Parker convinced him to buy a side-by-side, a truck and cows. He took out a loan based on her promise she would reimburse him from her royalty payments.
Early in their relationship, Griffin said Parker told him she was pregnant. But she said she lost the baby.
Other falsehoods included Parker’s claim that her mother, Shona, referred to as fake Shona, put out a hit on her and she would not be safe in her home. Griffin said he wanted her to be safe, so he let Parker move in with him.
In addition, Griffin was told Parker’s mom was hacking into their phones, the Mexican mafia was involved and there was a shootout involving the FBI. Prosecutors asked Griffin if he had seen any news coverage of the alleged shootout. He said he didn't, but Parker explained it wasn't made public because it was an undercover operation.
Griffin described Parker as believable and very smart.
Griffin said Parker frequently complained in texts about his lack of affection toward her. But Griffin told jurors his with Parker had become an emotional rollercoaster. He said he was not functioning well at work, was depressed and overwhelmed with his mounting debt while waiting on Parker’s promises of reimbursement.
Before Thursday's lunch break, prosecutors called a female inmate who was incarcerated with Parker. She testified Parker told her she convinced her boyfriend she was pregnant. But the other details of the murder and confiscation of Hancock's baby were skewed in Parker’s favor and she did not believe her.