BATON ROUGE, La. - The state will proceed with a $2 billion pharmacy contract for its employees despite angry complaints from lawmakers that patients will be unable to get prescriptions filled starting Jan. 1, one of Gov. John Bel Edwards' top lieutenants said Thursday.
"We are currently proceeding with the contract in place and anticipating that in the next two weeks, the contract will be in effect," Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne told the powerful Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget.
But critics said the new agreement will mean many independent pharmacists, especially in rural areas, will not be able to afford to fill drug orders because the reimbursement rates are too low.
The state contract is between the Office of Group Benefits, which covers about 200,000 state workers, and CaremarkPCS Health.
