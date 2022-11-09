State Fair Consumer Report: Taking advantage of deals encouraged as economy affects foot traffic

SHREVEPORT, La.-After the pandemic, the normally large crowds at the Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport seem to be declining and fair organizers say the state of the economy may be to blame.
This fall, State Fair general manager, Chris Giordano is running his 17th Louisiana State Fair.
He's well aware of the factors that affect attendance as says the weak economic position of the country is making fair goers think twice about spending cash on the midway.
He says the fair usually draws crowds of about 350,000 to 450,000 each year, but this year he's noticed a decline in foot traffic.
"The economy is not doing very well we have a lot of inflation, and we can see it at the fall fair where crowds aren't what they normally are," he said.
Vendors at the fair told KTBS they've also noticed the decline but are grateful for the business they've received.
While people may not be as eager this year to spend money on fair food, Giordano says he's noticed more fair patrons taking advantage of free admission and parking hours.
He says in a time of record high inflation, consumers should focus on free fun at the fair.
There are many free options including a circus, reptile exhibit, petting zoos and more.
Other deals include free parking for veterans and their families on Sunday November 13th.
There will also be a special Veterans Day Parade on the midway at 2 p.m.