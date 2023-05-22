SHREVEPORT, La. - The State Fair of Louisiana soon has new leadership.
Chris Giordano announced his resignation today. He's been general manager of the fair since 2006. He assumed the reigns from his father, Sam Giordano, who held the job since the early '90's.
Robb Brazzel was hired Monday as interim general manager and president. He's been an employee of the State Fair since 2008. His duties included securing sponsorships, serving as exhibits and concessions manager and booking ground attractions and musical entertainment for the fair.
“I’m very excited about this new opportunity,” says Brazzel. “I look forward to meeting all of the state fair’s partners, sponsors and supporters to tell them about plans for the fair and to remind them how important all of them are to our continued success.”
Giordano's resignation is effective May 31.
“I have thought long and hard before making this decision and I believe it will be in the best interest for me personally. I have made this decision due to my desire to seek other opportunities for me and my family at this point in my life and career.”
“The job of a State Fair general manager is a challenging one,” says Executive Board Chair Liz Swaine. “Everything impacts the fair - from bad weather to perception of safety to COVID. It is remarkable when you consider that the State Fair of Louisiana has only missed two years in its 117-year run. Once, during the great Influenza Pandemic in the early 1900s and once during the COVID pandemic in 2020. It is the intention of the board of directors, and everyone associated with the fair, to keep it going and growing into the future. We are thankful for Chris’ hard work over his tenure here and wish him only the very best.”
“We have told Robb and his hard-working staff that everything is on the table in terms of making the State Fair more streamlined, customer-friendly, data-driven, family-oriented, and fun and they have a hard deadline - the 2023 State Fair is October 26 - Nov. 12," Swaine said.