(SHREVEPORT, La.- The 2021 version of the State Fair of Louisiana has come to an end.
Beautiful weather brought out a huge crowd that was eager to get their last fix of cotton candy, turkey legs and carnival rides.
State Fair of Louisiana general manager, Chris Giordano, says spending and attendance was at or near 2019's pre-pandemic levels, when nearly 335,000 visitors attended.
Giordano says they're already making plans for a spring event and next year's fall fair set for October 27 through November 13, 2022.