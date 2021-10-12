SHREVEPORT, La. - The State Fair of Louisiana is just a couple of weeks away from opening.
It's quiet on the midway right now -- no funnel cakes, street performers or fairgoers playing games to win huge stuffed animals.
Cleaning, mowing the grass and making sure everything is ready for the thousands that are anticipating the fair's return to the fall is what's going on this week.
The ArkLaTex gets a 'two-fer" this year.
"This was our first year ever to have two state fairs. We had one back in the spring late April through early May and this is our traditional state fair that occurs every fall," said Chris Giordano, president and general manager of the State Fair of Louisiana. "Our 115th edition, and all of the components that you see at the State Fair will be back for this fall edition."
"We didn't have our full-blown livestock shows. We didn't have LRCA Finals Rodeo in Hirsch Coliseum. Our cheer competitions, our senior day at the fair and our zoo was not open back in the spring. All of those components will be back at the fair for this fall," Giordano said.
All the attractions and musical lineup for everyday is up to date on the State Fair of Louisiana's website. It opens Oct. 28 and runs through Nov. 14.