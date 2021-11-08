SHREVEPORT, La -- When the State Fair of Louisiana reopens as normal on Wednesday, there'll be increased security and an emphasis on screening of visitors following Saturday night's shooting.
The fair's general manager, Chris Giordano, says Shreveport police have told him that a teenager was wounded in the abdomen. He's expected to survive following emergency surgery.
Giordano says police have told him that the shooting was the result of one group of youth encountering a rival group. A witness told KTBS 3 News they flashed gang signs.
Cell phone video captured the sound of a gunshot and fairgoers running and screaming in panic.
Giordano says the fair continued Sunday without incident. Meantime, they're adding to their quarter-million dollar security budget by adding six members to their private security team.
"We identified a couple of areas where private security can be placed to watch some additional fence lines and gates that we don't use as public gates to make sure that no one is trying to jump the fence or pass possibly pass a weapon through the perimeter of the fairgrounds," Giordano says.
Giordano also says that during a meeting on Sunday with the security team, he emphasized the need to screen all visitors for weapons with a metal detector as they come through the gates.
"We have to do that on every individual no matter their age, no matter what they look like. And also, if we have any bags coming in, such as a diaper bag or what have you, to make sure we do a thorough check on the back. And if there's any suspicious of an item on the person to do a through pat down on the person as well," Giordano said.
He said the security team told him that all guests were being screened with metal detector wands. Giordano says it's not known if the shooter snuck onto the fairgrounds with a gun, or if he came through the gates as a paying customer and his gun avoided detection.
Giordano says he's also talked to Shreveport's substitute police chief Wayne Smith, who is also helping beef up security.
"The police department has assured me that they're going to add some staffing inside the fair. And the patrol units that patrol this side of town are going to increase their patrols, especially on weekend nights, around the perimeter of the state fair," Giordano said.
He says the SPD, along with Caddo Parish deputies, and private security already team up for security that the fair spends a quarter-million dollars for as part of its "extensive security plan."
Giordano says the fair is also installing more security cameras that'll be online by Wednesday. They'll be linked to the city's Real Time Crime Center, and be monitored by security staff and the grounds as well. He says Saturday night's shooting was not seen on their existing cameras. He says it was the first shooting ever inside the gates of the fair.
Giordano also has a message for anyone concerned about safety.
"I tell some families that may be apprehensive of a late Saturday night, well, just don't stay 'til 8 Saturday night. Come out during the day on Saturday. Stay until the sun goes down so you can see all the bright lights of the fair."
The fair runs through Sunday.
There's no word of an arrest by the SPD.