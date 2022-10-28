SHREVEPORT, La. - The 116th State Fair of Louisiana opened Thursday at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport and runs through Sunday, Nov. 13.
The hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and Election Day. On weekdays, parking and admission are free until 3 p.m. The Fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays except for Nov. 8, Election Day.
- Concerts scheduled on the main stage this week are:
- Friday, LVVRS performs at 6:30 p.m. with Shayliff taking the at stage at 8:15 p.m.
- Saturday, Trea Landon performs at 6:30 p.m. with Frank Foster taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday is Latino Day at the State Fair: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. (DJ Lizzy Lashes, Dancers, Ponchito y Chayito Show, Word of God Ministries en Espanol, Cachas de Oro, Conjunto Amanecer, Geru y Su Legion 7 & Los Pescadores del Rio Conchos)
- 19th Annual Antique Tractor Show and Pull, this Friday and Saturday presented by the East Texas Antique Tractor & Engine Association. There will be an antique tractor display and antique tractor pull competition that is free with State Fair gate admission.
- State Fair Cheer & Dance Showdown Saturday and starts at 10 a.m. until over (approximately 6 p.m.) in Hirsch Coliseum. Admission is free with State Fair gate admission and is presented by Bravo Spirit Events.
- 13th Annual State Fair Car Show, is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the State Fair office on Hudson Street.
- State Fair of Louisiana Cornhole Tournament, Sunday at 10 a.m. in Hirsch Memorial Coliseum. This event is powered by Shreveport/Bossier Cornhole Association and there will be a $5,000 Guaranteed Payout.
- The Largest Livestock Show in Louisiana kicks off this week.
- Visit the fair's website: www.statefairoflouisiana.com for more details on concerts, event schedules, free attractions, and discounted ticket information.