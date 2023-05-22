SHREVEPORT, La. - The State Fair of Louisiana soon will have new leadership.
Published reports today indicate Chris Giordano has resigned. He's been general manager of the fair since 2006. He assumed the reigns from his father, Sam Giordano, who held the job since the early '90's.
Giordano has not immediately responded to KTBS' request for comment.
State Fair of Louisiana board President Liz Swaine also has not retuned calls for comment. However, she told the Shreveport-Bossier Journal, "We will likely vote to have an interim state fair general manager and president because the fall state fair is just a few months away, and the board will likely want to do a national search."