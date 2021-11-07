SHREVEPORT, La - A shooting at the State Fair of Louisiana Saturday night in Shreveport.
It happened around 9:15pm inside of gate 1, which is near Pershing and Kings Highway and a ride called the down draft.
One teenager was shot in the hand and abdomen, according to police he is in critical condition.
Around 9:40pm, an announcement was made for everyone to leave the fairgrounds, vendors were also told to leave immediately.
KTBS spoke with an eyewitness about what he saw......
"I guess there was some like gang affiliations, so they started throwing up like different signs and then another group of people that was part of a different thing, they started throwing up signs too and everybody started running towards each other and started to fight. Everybody was calm over there at first and then we heard a gunshot and everybody started running towards the exit and I ran towards the exit and trying to check on my friends that were there with me too," said Quinterrien White, a fairgoer and eyewitness.
According to Shreveport Police 5 people were detained as being “people of interest” on Greenwood Rd.