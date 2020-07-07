BATON ROUGE, La. - State Farm will reduce auto insurance rates charged to Louisiana customers by 9.6%, Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon says, the largest cut of the four approved for the company since 2018.
The reduction comes as the COVID-19 pandemic and business restrictions put in place to control the spread of the disease reduce the number of miles logged by typical drivers. Companies providing coverage to 97% of the state’s drivers have announced similar “premium payback” efforts, according to Donelon’s office.
“State Farm provides auto insurance for more than a million Louisiana policyholders and has been at the forefront of giving consumers relief from their auto premiums due to decreased driving during the COVID pandemic,” Donelon said. “We’ve seen many other local and national insurers do the same since the issuance of nationwide stay at home orders that have resulted in Louisiana policyholders receiving over $202 million in rebates or refunds.”