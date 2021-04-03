DUBBERLY, La. - State Fire Marshal are on the scene investigating a Saturday morning trailer fire in Dubberly.
According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, Bienville Parish Fire District 4-5 responded to the discovery of burned trailer locater in the 400 block of Central School Loop around 6:45 a.m.
The trailer fire investigation involves one death.
State Fire Marshal said there was one occupant, who was using the structure as a recreational camp.
The occupant of the trailer was later found inside. State Fire Marshal believes the occupant was a 63-year-old man.
More details from the scene are developing.