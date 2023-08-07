BATON ROUGE, La. -- The state Fire Marshal's Office has issued a statewide burn ban effective 5 p.m. today.
A cease and desist order has been issued for all private burning. The order is in place to reduce the risk of fire during the ongoing heat wave and dry period.
Several parishes in northwest Louisiana -- including Caddo, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Sabine and Webster -- have put burn bans in place since last week. Multiple counties in East Texas have, too.
The use of barbecue grills, fire pits and small campfires for brief recreational purposes are allowed.
The order does not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
The ban remains in place until rescinded.
-----
