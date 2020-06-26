BATON ROUGE, La.- The state fire marshal's office is stepping in to help educate business owners about COVID-19 operating guidelines.
Deputy marshals are making courtesy visits around the state.
Deputies will check for proper social distancing and spacing requirements.
They don't do sanitation inspections such as checking if employees are wearing masks or gloves.
That's the job of the Louisiana Department of Health.
Fire Marshal spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue says the business visits are being done to help stop the spread of the virus to employees and customers.
"A lot of these businesses even though they're looking at the guidance and there reading it can be a little confusing,” Rodrigue said.
“A lot of these businesses are encouraged and glad to see our folks come in there so they can get those questions answered to make sure that what they’re doing is correct."
Statewide, 420 complaints have been made.
Eleven of those come from region 7, which includes Caddo and Bossier parishes.
“This week a new complaint has emerged and it has been people alerting us to businesses that are operating with employees that are sick,” Rodrigue.
If you have this type of complaint you are encouraged to call the Louisiana Department of Health at 225-354-3555.
If you have a complaint about businesses not wearing masks or gloves you are encouraged to call 1-800-256-5452.
You may also leave complaints at opensafely.la.gov.