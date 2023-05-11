BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A recent report from the state health department gave Bossier City an "A" for its water system.
It's the first year the Louisiana Department of Health has released letter grades for water systems. The Bossier City water system received a near perfect grade of 95 out of 100 from LDH.
Making sure Bossier City residents have the best possible water quality is of the utmost importance to Mayor Tommy Chandler, who shared the news Thursday in a news release.
"I have a commitment to make sure that our citizens are afforded the very best when it comes to quality of life issues, and none are more important than water quality," Chandler said.
He had high praise for the city's public utilities department and said he is proud of the “Great work they do every day.”
The report cited no violations and no detected contaminants during the monitoring cycle.