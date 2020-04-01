SHREVEPORT, La. -- COVID-19 is hitting home for the regional director for the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.
Dr. Martha Whyte's husband, Dr. William Whyte, is hospitalized and on a ventilator -- fighting the coronavirus.
As the state health regional director, Martha Whyte has worked tirelessly pleading with everyone to stay home and stay safe.
She posted a message to Facebook this morning. It reads in part:
"I have to admit I'm angry. Angry at people not caring about anything but their own selfish wants. There are people who do not have a choice. They have to go to work every day to take care of you and people you love. And now the man I love and have loved since I was 18 is in a fight for his life."
In a recent interview with KTBS, Whyte talked about this very topic, stressing the importance of following the guidelines.
"We want to keep everybody safe. And all these people who are young and healthy and think i'll be okay, you will probably, there are some 20-year-olds that are really sick but you're going to bring it to your momma your grandma, people you love even people you don't know just by being out and about,” Whyte said.