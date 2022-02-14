BATON ROUGE, La. - Governor John Bel Edwards on Monday announced that the state's current health emergency order will be extended to March 16.
The order was expected to expire on Feb. 16.
"Every day that we report deaths is like a gut punch," Edwards said. "Deaths are a lagging indicator. There are still many families in Louisiana suffering the loss of loved ones."
Concerning the health emergency order, Edwards noted that masks will not be mentioned in the extension. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is expected to update schools on current CDC guidelines when it comes to isolation requirements. Masking will also not be mentioned in that LDH updated, he says.
It is still recommended that people wear masks. Private businesses and local government and school districts may still wish to keep masking in place.
Today there are still a lot of cases but things are improving, he says. Hospitalizations are steadily dropping but remain high and Edwards says there is a lot of improving to do.
Edwards says that when signing the health emergency orders, he is looking at what still needs to be done going forward. "Before I lift the order, which I might do before March 16, I have directed my office and others to ensure there are no significant consequences of doing so," he said.
Edwards says that his concerns are with the National Guard as they continue to provide a large effort in administering vaccines and providing COVID-19 testing operations. The removal of the order, he says, may also interfere with helping those in the healthcare field.