BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An Alexandria lawmaker who once led the state House Republican delegation announced Monday that he's running to be chairman of the Louisiana GOP, challenging the current party leader.
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Attorney admits not reporting crash that put Bossier D.A.'s SUV in bayou
- City of Shreveport in the building phase of a mixed income living community
- Minden infant's death attributed to meth intoxication; parents arrested
- City councilman in Louisiana arrested for election fraud
- Is Amazon coming to Shreveport?
- Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office confirms death of Shreveport woman involved in Metairie single-crash
- Halting of Keystone Pipeline project will impact Louisiana jobs
- Louisiana's open seats in Congress drawing crowded fields of candidates
- Shreveport police identify Line Avenue rush hour drive-by shooting victim
- Houston megachurch pastor sentenced to federal prison
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.