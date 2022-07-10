BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s Republican-led Legislature has become increasingly willing to challenge Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, but lawmakers don’t have enough votes to overturn his vetoes of their bills even if they call a special session on July 16, leaders said.
Legislators will know on Monday if a special session will be called. It requires a simple majority of either legislative body: 20 senators or 53 House members.
But even if that happens, both Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee said in interviews that those who want to reverse the vetoes lack the two-thirds support needed to override in both chambers, 26 in the Senate and 70 in the House.
“It’s clear that the votes are not there in either the House or the Senate to get an override,” said Cortez, R-Lafayette.
The bills Edwards vetoed “are not the kinds that would create a groundswell of support” for an override, said Magee, R-Houma. “You’re just not going to see it.”
Simple math helps explain why. Overriding Edwards would require the support of all 26 Republican senators as well as all 69 Republican House members and at least one Democrat or either of the two no-party members.
Read more from our news partner The Advocate.