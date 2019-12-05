SHREVEPORT, La- The ArkLaTex is remembering a civil rights pioneer Dr. C.O. Simpkins who passed away on Wednesday evening. He was 94.
Simpkins was also a longtime dentist and an Air Force officer and spent much of his life fighting for equality as a civic leader.
Local and state leaders remembered the civil rights icon Thursday, who was known as courageous.
"His quest for freedom and advancement of black people is what generated and motivated a lot of people to get involved in politics," Shreveport City Councilman Willie Bradford said.
“He was willing to stand out, march, protest and speak up for individuals of color to be at the table," Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson said.
"I think he set an example more than anything," Former Mayor John Hussey said. "He never gave up and continued to work toward civil rights."
"He made a lot of contributions to the community and its a sad day that he passed away but we have to build on the things he accomplished," State Senator Gregory Tarver said.
Funeral services are pending.