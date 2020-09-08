BATON ROUGE, La. - Attendance at football games in Tiger Stadium is likely to be slashed down to a quarter of its capacity, the governor said Tuesday.
During a news conference, Gov. John Bel Edwards discussed ongoing talks with LSU concerning stadium capacity for the upcoming football season. Edwards said the state is looking at limiting the stadium to potentially 25% of its max capacity.
LSU is one of the only schools in the SEC yet to make an announcement concerning attendance, with most schools in the conference cutting back back to about 20%.
Edwards has said he expects a formal announcement on Tiger Stadium attendance about two weeks before the start of the season on Sep. 26.