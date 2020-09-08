Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. - Attendance at football games in Tiger Stadium is likely to be slashed down to a quarter of its capacity, the governor said Tuesday.

During a news conference, Gov. John Bel Edwards discussed ongoing talks with LSU concerning stadium capacity for the upcoming football season. Edwards said the state is looking at limiting the stadium to potentially 25% of its max capacity. 

Edwards has said he expects a formal announcement on Tiger Stadium attendance about two weeks before the start of the season on Sep. 26. 

 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments