SHREVEPORT, La. – State charges accusing eight Shreveport police officers of using excessive force against two men at the conclusion of a traffic chase almost three years ago have been dismissed.
The Caddo District Attorney’s Office filed the dismissals Wednesday at the request of federal prosecutors who are still pursuing charges against three of the officers.
With no state charges pending, the five officers who are no longer facing criminal charges could be subpoenaed to testify against the three at their federal trial.
District Attorney James Stewart said the dismissal of charges was not because of problems with the case.
“We deferred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office so they could use their discretion, without any conflicts (from corresponding state charges), in order to resolve all matters,” Stewart said.
Charges were dismissed against Treveion Brooks, William Cody Isenhour, D’Andre Jackson, Aaron Christopher Jaudon, Christopher Owen McConnell, Brandon Marquis Walker, Mark Ordoyne and David Francis Jr.
Trial dates were not set. However, all had opted for bench trials before a Caddo District Court judge.
A trial date was set in January for Brooks, Isenhour and Jackson on the federal charges; however, that date was recently reset for May 8. The federal indictment accuses the three of civil rights violations for the alleged assault of the two men in the traffic stop.
The incident involving the eight officers happened on Jan. 24, 2020. A chased started in the 700 block of Central Street after officers attempted to stop Chico Bell of Shreveport and his passenger, Damon Robinson, of Bethany.
Dash cam video shows other officers joining in the case as Bell threw unknown objects from the window of his truck. The chase ended on Linwood Avenue, where dash cam video shows Bell and Robinson raising their hands then sticking both hands out of the windows of the truck in an apparent attempt to surrender.
According to previously released information from the District Attorney’s Office, SPD officers and one Caddo deputy approached the truck and SPD officers pulled Bell out of the truck through the driver’s window. While doing so, SPD officers began striking, kicking and tasing him to the torso and other areas of his body.
According to medical records, Bell suffered injuries, including a broken orbital plate, according to the district attorney.
A SPD officer punched the passenger, Robinson, multiple times through the open truck window, while Robinson's hands were being held by other officers. SPD officers then took Robinson to the ground, where one officer apparently struck him in the face with a flashlight, despite Robinson’s hands being behind his back, the district attorney said.
Robinson’s nose was broken in several places. The Caddo deputy noted that Robinson was compliant during the police encounter and offered no resistance. The Caddo deputy’s body and dash camera video confirmed his assessment, Stewart said in a news release.
SPD officers reported that they recovered items thrown from the vehicle: very small amounts of ecstasy, cocaine and a stolen gun that was found the next day along the route of the chase.
KTBS has requested the employment status of each officer. This report will be updated when that information is received.