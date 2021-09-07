BATON ROUGE, La. - Damage from Hurricane Ida was so great that Louisiana is considering postponing the Oct. 9 election with primaries for three legislative seats, a handful of New Orleans municipal posts, and two Constitutional amendments on the ballot.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin met Tuesday afternoon to talk over the problems in southeast Louisiana caused by the storm. Much of the region is still without power, some precinct locations are damaged, the postal service hasn’t resumed regular deliveries everywhere.
Normal state government operations aren’t expected to get back to normal in many parishes until after early voting begins on Saturday, Sept. 25. With the exception of Sunday, Sept. 26, early voting continues through Oct. 2 from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Ardoin proposed delaying the election a month – pushing the October primary to November, when they general elections were scheduled and delaying the general elections until December, the governor told reporters. Edwards said he needed to study the law and the legislation and obviously he couldn’t wait too long.
“I did not make a decision,” Edwards said. “One is going to be forthcoming soon.”