Bossier Parish leaders came together to discuss 2017 improvements for the parish in the third annual State of Bossier Address.
An annual report was presented to the community, as well as highlights of last year's accomplishments, and a closing on an outlook for the year ahead.
The address is hosted by the Bossier Chamber of Commerce. They say the goal is to keep city partners working together.
President of the chamber, Lisa Johnson, says, "It can't all happen at a city council or police jury level."
A couple major items highlighted in this year's address was progress in economic development, and a new campaign called Be Bossier.
"We want everyone to understand what it means to be Bossier, what it means to be excited about being in Bossier, living in or working in Bossier. We want everyone to be Bossier."
They say the goal is to help Bossier residents stay aware of projects and events happening in the city.