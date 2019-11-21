SHREVEPORT, La - The State of Louisiana Thursday was busy recovering from a ransomware attack earlier in the week, with many state agencies that directly serve the public still shut down.
On Monday, the state activated its Cyber Security Team, to respond to an attempted ransomware attack. They identified a cyber security threat that affected several state agencies.
Other state servers are down as a precaution, which is impacting agencies' e-mail, websites, and other online applications.
KTBS visited the State of Louisiana Building in Shreveport and found that several agencies were not online.
Inside the building are offices that provide services like, child support, adoption, child welfare, and unemployment.
KTBS talked with employees who didn't want to go on camera, but who confirmed to KTBS that many of these state agencies were still not online.
One agency affected by this ransom ware attack is the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Thursday afternoon Governor John Bel Edwards said DMV locations are on track to re-open Monday.
He added the attack was "largely unsuccessful" because the state didn't lose its data, and didn't pay a ransom.
On the other hand, there are some residents left without their critical services.
“It's pretty shocking. I've been trying to get some stuff done and there's the hold on the internet and everything," said Joshua Bobb. "I've been trying to get my chauffer's license but I can't do it because of the attack. I think it just needs some improvement. They can get it fixed and back up and running. Probably going to need to put a stronger software in the system that won't break down again."
KTBS spoke with a mother trying to get her child custody paperwork up to date. Shea Morgan says she fears her children may be the ones most affected by this cyber-attack.
“There are certain things that need to be done by certain times and I really needed some information but i can’t get it in the timely matter that I need to get it,” said Morgan.
Another mother, Jordan Craig, was trying to apply for food stamps. She says she doesn’t have food for her children this Thanksgiving and was hoping to get help from the state. But Craig will now have to wait until the system is back online.
“I think it’s ridiculous cause I have children. It’s crazy. I’m just trying to get everything straight so I can make sure I have food,” said Craig.
Louisiana State Police and several federal agencies are investigating this attempted ransomware attack.