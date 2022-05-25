SHREVEPORT, La. -- Part of an overall plan to shift hundreds of workers from the state office building in Highland to downtown faces a key vote in a Louisiana Senate committee soon.
The bill also would transfer the state's old building at the corner of Fairfield and Jordan to the Shreveport Implementation and Redevelopment Authority, or SIRA. They would have a say on its future use.
Meantime, hundreds of workers would move to new offices the state would build downtown. They would be at the site of the long vacant, former federal building at McNeil and Fannin, after it's gutted to its steel beam skeleton.
Downtown Development Authority Director Liz Swaine gives praise to the effort.
"For the state to take that building to do something wonderful with it over the next several years to move their people downtown, and then to free (the state office building) up for what could be housing, it could be a combination of a number of things. It's a large building a lot of potential uses here," Swaine said.
City Councilwoman LeVette Fuller mentioned some of those possible uses.
"Possibly a really good mixed-use development for residential, retail, office, gym space, restaurants. And it could be something that's an added benefit to the existing hospital campuses as well as some of the other things surrounding here," Fuller said.
Fuller says SIRA could help protect the state office building's historic character.
"Transferring it through the Redevelopment Authority will be able to have a transparent RFP process," she said of requests for proposals. "So the neighborhood can have some buy-in and influence over the ultimate situation and determination of who gets the property."
Swaine added, "It gives this neighborhood, which is most impacted, some real investment and oversight into what comes next. It may be something that other towns and cities will look to replicate.”
The state would eventually receive 30 percent of the building's appraised value when it sells.
House Bill 773 is sponsored by Shreveport representatives Cedric Glover and Sam Jenkins. It unanimously passed the House. It soon faces a vote in the Senate Committee on Natural Resources.