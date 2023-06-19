BATON ROUGE, La. -- State offices in four northwest Louisiana parishes still dealing with the aftermath of last week's storm will remain closed Tuesday.
Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said the closures are in Bienville, Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto.
All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary. Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.