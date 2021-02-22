BATON ROUGE, La. – Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said state offices will remain closed Tuesday in seven northwest Louisiana parishes due to continuing water pressure problems caused by the severe winter. The parishes include: Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Red River and Webster.
All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary. Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.
The closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.