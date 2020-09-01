BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors (LSLBC) urges consumers to protect themselves from unlicensed individuals offering to make repairs on their homes or businesses in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
“Many of our residents in the affected areas suffered devastating property damage due to Hurricane Laura,” said LSLBC Executive Director Michael McDuff. “Unlicensed contractors often solicit work after such an event to take advantage of consumers who need repairs. It is important that consumers learn to recognize fraudulent contractors and take the necessary steps to protect themselves from large monetary losses.”
“The LSLBC works to protect the safety of the public as well as the integrity of the construction industry,” McDuff said. “Unlicensed contractors not only pose a risk to consumers, but take work from qualified and licensed contractors. The elderly are especially vulnerable to contractor fraud.”
The best way to avoid contractor fraud is to verify whether a contractor is licensed or registered to do construction work in Louisiana before making a down payment or sign a contract.