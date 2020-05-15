BATON ROUGE, La. -- Beginning Monday, the Office of Motor Vehicles will begin providing limited office services at 11 locations across the state, including Shreveport.
The limited services include the issuance/renewal of driver licenses and/or identification cards, ordering a duplicate title, renewing vehicle registrations and title transfers.
OMV officials urge customers to continue utilizing the OMV website at www.expresslane.org for available online services such as driver license renewals, identification card renewals, official driving records, and duplicate registrations. Driver's license status on flags, blocks, suspensions or disqualifications can be checked at the same website. A driver with a flag must clear it up prior to obtaining any OMV services.
Other offices opened in the state include Alexandria, Baton Rouge's Independence Boulevard, Harvey, Houa, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Livingston, Mandeville, Monroe and New Orleans' Veterans Highway.
Facial coverings and social distancing are encouraged. In addition, offices will be complying with the 25% occupancy capacity during Phase One of Louisiana Re-opening.
If customers are seeking reinstatements, these will only be provided via phone, mail or a Public Tag Agency. Those customers must use one of the following options, with no exceptions.
- OMV Call Center: 225-925-6146 – Option #3 (Call Center is already open to provide assistance
- OMV Mail Center: P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, La. 70896
- Contact your local PTA to ensure they can provide the reinstatement service you need.
For an up to date and complete listing of all open OMV locations and PTA offices, visit the Office of Motor Vehicles website.