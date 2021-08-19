BATON ROUGE, La. - The State Bond Commission voted Thursday morning to delay action on $28 million in improvements to the Caesars Superdome because of questions about the Saints' policies on ticket refunds to fans.
Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, led the effort to put off the issue until the commission's September meeting.
Cortez said that, while the Saints announced just before the meeting that they were changing their ticket refund policy, questions remain that need more attention.
He said the delay will allow time to "discuss what the policy is going to be in the future."
The Senate leader did not elaborate.
The Saints initially said they would not offer refunds to season ticket holders or an opt out option after they said fans would have to show proof of a vaccination for the coronavirus, or a negative test, to enter the stadium.
Shortly before the commission meeting began at 10 a.m. the team said it would allow fans to get refunds on their tickets for the 2021 season.
Attorney General Jeff Landry said the policy may need to go further, and allow season tickets holders to opt out of the 2021 season but retain their rights to season tickets in future seasons.
Cortez's motion to delay action on the $28 million won approval 12-2.
Matthew Block, legal counsel for Gov. John Bel Edwards, said he was confused by why a delay is needed since the Saints announced they would provide refunds for fans.
Block said the Superdome improvements were discussed extensively during the 2021 regular legislative session.
"I am not sure what is the end goal," he said.
Block said some of the stadium improvements are on tight timelines.
The items delayed are a $2.8 million cash line of credit for the Superdome and a $25 million noncash line of credit.
State Treasurer John Schroder, who is chairman of the commission, said the one-month delay would allow time to cross T's and dot i's.
"That is basically it," Cortez said.