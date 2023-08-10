BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Board of Pardons has scheduled clemency hearings for almost half of the state's death row inmates, just a day after Gov. John Bel Edwards called for the board to fast-track their cases.
Four are from Caddo Parish and one each from DeSoto Parish and Natchitoches Parish.
The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Thursday that the pardon board has set dates to hear cases from 20 death row inmates, all of them seeking to be moved off death row, from mid-October through November. The board, whose members are appointed by the governor, acknowledged that it was expediting those cases in response to the governor's letter.
Board members were flooded with requests for leniency from all 56 of Louisiana's death row inmates earlier this year after Edwards, who's nearing the end of his last term, acknowledged publicly for the first time that he opposed the death penalty.
With the sitting governor having final say over all pardons, that announcement instigated a rush to have those cases heard before Edwards leaves office.
The board has so far scheduled 20 hearings from Oct. 13 to Nov. 27, saying it's the most they could take on without impeding their existing case load. Among those up for consideration in the coming months are five convicts from the capital area, including four killers from East Baton Rouge.
In Northwest Louisiana, death row inmates on the schedule include:
- Oct. 13 - Daniel Irish, Caddo Parish, convicted of killing his landlord on Dec. 30, 1996
- Nov. 13 - Lamondre Tucker, Caddo Parish, convicted of killing Tavia Sills on Sept. 12, 2008. She was nearly five months pregnant with his child
- Nov. 27 - Bobby Hampton, Caddo Parish, convicted of killing a liquor store cashier during a robbery on Aug. 12, 1995
- Nov. 27 - Nathaniel Code, Caddo Parish, convicted of killing four people, including a child, on July 19, 1985. He is suspected of killing eight total.
- Nov. 7 - Michael Taylor, DeSoto Parish, convicted of killing Shreveport car salesman Chester Howell on Jan. 7, 1999 after kidnapping him from a dealership.
- Nov. 7 - Tracy Lee, Natchitoches Parish, a soldier stationed at Fort Polk when he was convicted of killing a 15-year-old during a burglary and raping the teen's mother and sister on June 15, 1985.
The Louisiana District Attorneys Association released a response Thursday criticizing the decision.
"Any time the public we serve perceives a thumb on the scales of justice at any level it erodes their confidence in what we do," the statement read. "Irrespective of your opinion of the death penalty, 11th hour mass expedited clemency hearings are not the proper venue to have the debate."
The board's actions comes after a July 24 meeting during which members effectively delayed making a decision on whether to hear those cases.
Prosecutors across the state have come out against the push to clear Louisiana's death row, with East Baton Rouge DA Hillar Moore saying the state was breaking its own rules in an effort to consider leniency for the "worse of the worse."
"This is extremely troubling to us," Moore said Wednesday. "It's contrary to what the law is and what the process has been and speaking to victims today following this letter —because we have to notify them about what's going on — they feel like they are on a roller coaster ride of emotions."
The governor said in his letter that if a commutation were to happen, none of the inmates would be released from prison. The District Attorneys Association said that's not necessarily accurate, pointing to recent examples where people who were serving life sentences without the possibility of parole managed to be released.
One hundred and forty-nine inmates serving life without parole sentences have had their sentences commuted in just the last eight years. "Many of them are walking among us today," said LDAA Executive Director Loren Lampert.
"It appears now that he's acting as judge and jury and he does have some rights as governor, not under this process," Moore said.
The average single non-capital clemency review takes between 9 months and a year to process. "Neither the governor nor the applicants have advanced a single reason as to why 56 of the most serious cases in Louisiana's history should be rushed haphazardly through the process. Candidly, there is no valid reason," said Lampert.
"To the contrary, each surviving victim and family member of the victims of these horrible crimes collectively constitute dozens of reasons why these cases should receive the most scrutiny, the most effort and the most time. The victims have zero recourse as to wrongfully granted clemency. These convicted killers can and will continue to attack their convictions for decades," Lampert said.
