BENTON, La. - Juvenile crime and especially violent juvenile crime is on the rise in Louisiana.
Bossier Parish community leaders and William Sommers, deputy secretary of the state's Office of Juvenile Justice, got together in Benton Wednesday to discuss the problem and develop solutions.
"I think everybody knows some of these problems. We have too many youth that are getting in to some pretty major trouble and unfortunately some of those kids are doing some pretty heinous things and it's very much publicized. In regards to juvenile justice, we need to make sure that we're on top of and listening to the community. We're hear to problem solve," said Sommers.
He also said there's been a 5% increase in the number of juveniles in the system over the last six months. That has law enforcement, school officials and politicians putting their heads together to see what can be done better.
"This is a community that cares, I mean it really is. When you have a bunch of folks that give up their time in the middle of the week to come in here and talk about juvenile justice, I think that's what we learned the most. There's a lot of good ideas and good programing going on here and we're here to assist in any way that we can," said Sommers.
There's a total of 13 juvenile facilities in the state.
Sommers says there are a little over 2,700 juveniles in the system as of Monday.