FRIERSON, La. – A road leading into a DeSoto Parish industrial park that’s disintegrated into dust and is prone to flooding so much so that it at times leaves workers stranded soon will be rebuilt to alleviate those problems and encourage the tenants not to leave.
A combination of parish and state funds totaling almost $3 million will cover the cost of realigning and improving Park Drive, which services multiple businesses at the DeSoto Parish I-49 Industrial Park near Frierson. A portion of the funds will also be used to build new entrance roads into two other industrial parks on U.S. 84 West just outside of Mansfield and U.S. Highway 171 south of the city.
Police Juror Rodriguez Ross said getting Park Drive done has been some 20 odd years in the making. “With these improvements, it’s going to be well worth it,” he said.
Park Road parallels Interstate 49 at the Highway 175 exit. The industrial park was created by a private developer. But Park Drive is state-owned.
The park filled with oil and gas related businesses when the Haynesville Shale development hit the parish. As the oil and gas industry has had its ups and downs, so has activity at the park. However, the businesses remaining there employ about 200 people.
One of those is Bulldog Oilfield Services. In June, owner Brian Sneed went to the Police Jury and warned some of the businesses may leave if something wasn’t done to the road.
The Police Jury and state have gone back and forth about what to do about it. The state for many years has wanted the Police Jury to take over the road, but police jurors refused to do so until the state brought it up to standards.
The road is low in places and a small bridge goes under water during heavy rain events. At times, that’s meant workers have had to be ferried in and out by boat.
This summer, the bridge was damaged when it was hit and a steel beam bent. The Department of Transportation and Development had to shut it down for a week to make repairs, but not before Bulldog Oilfield Services and other businesses used their own resources to build a temporary access point.
DOTD and the Police Jury have worked out a new route that will have the road come straight off the west side of Highway 175 south of the Relay Station. It will cross property on the back side of the industrial park instead of accessing it from the front. A majority of the old road paralleling the interstate will be abandoned.
Some of the affected businesses are pitching in toward the Police Jury’s required $500,000 match to a $2.5 million economic development grant to fund the project. The state is adding another $250,000 to redo an existing section of Park Road that will remain.
President Reggie Roe was the Police Jury has $1.75 million in an oil and gas royalties and economic development accounts to cover its portion of the funding match, in addition to building new roads into the other two industrial parks. All total, about 500 people are employed at businesses in the three parks, he said.
To police jurors worried about the parish taking on additional road maintenance expenses related to the new Park Drive, Roe said it will be built to DOTD specifications and designed to last 30 years.